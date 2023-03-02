Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is one of the few Kenyans who are blessed with billions of shillings in their bank accounts, thanks to being a tenderpreneur in previous governments.

Gachagua, 61, has been in and out of court in recent years for committing various economic crimes and he was saved from going to prison last year by hustlers who overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Immediately after he was sworn in as deputy President, Gachagua’s high-profile cases were dropped thanks to the corruption and bureaucracy on the side of the prosecution and judiciary.

On Thursday, Gachagua who spoke during the launch of the Women Empowerment Fund at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), complimented his wife Dorcas, revealing that she was not a troublesome woman.

The second in command further stated that he does not spend too much on his best half since she was less demanding.

He revealed that he only spends Sh3,000 on his wife’s hair amid cheers from the crowd

“I had to look around before settling on Pastor Dorcas. She is calm,” Gachagua stated.

“In fact, she does not demand a lot from me, I only give her Ksh3,000 to do her hair and she is always satisfied with that,” Gachagua added

The Kenyan DAILY POST