Monday, March 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly confirmed that the government of President William Ruto is going after former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga’s business empires.

Speaking at a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Nairobi County, Gachagua vowed to destroy Uhuru’s milk business and Raila’s gas business for the good of the country.

He noted that they will end monopoly by allowing more competitors into the market and consequently push prices down.

According to Gachagua, this would edge out the middlemen and hence benefit the local farmers.

“We saw a headline in one of the local dailies regarding our plan to destroy businesses by two families.”

“In terms of gas they have been selling because of monopoly hence we have decided to bring in more competitors for the price to go down.”

“In terms of milk, there has been a monopoly by one person, we’re opening that sector for competition to benefit the farmer and the prices to go down,” Gachagua stated.

According to Gachagua, the Uhuru regime groomed Raila in a bid to continue monopolising the businesses and allegedly safeguard their interests.

“They knew why they did not want us to take the throne because they wanted to continue with State Capture.”

“We are going to open up the sectors and ensure we all benefit,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST