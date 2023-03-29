Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Eva Marcille is divorcing Michael Sterling after less than five years of marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed the paperwork last week, saying their union is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Marcille, 38, and Sterling, who is a trial lawyer, got married in October 2018 and welcomed two children together: son Michael “Mikey” Jr., who will turn 5 next month, and son Maverick, who will celebrate his 4th birthday in September.

Marcille is also mom to daughter Marley, 9, whose biological father is R&B singer Kevin McCall.

However, Sterling raised the little girl as his own and even gave her his last name in 2020.

The “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner is demanding primary custody of the kids as well as child support.

This comes just one month after Marcille gushed over her husband.

“Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever @miketsterling #US,” she captioned a captioned an Instagram video of them dancing together.

Sterling also wrote on Instagram: “My forever Valentine. ‘I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.’ Happy St. Valentine’s Day. #thesterlings.”