Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – A gang member who has requested anonymity has revealed that they were paid Sh 3000 to invade former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm.

The goon said they were handed the amount and machetes to partake in the act that saw the Kenyattas incur a loss of over Sh 200 million.

“As each person alighted from the PSVs, they were on the ground and handed us KSh 3,000 each. They said they had enough cash for everyone and asked us not to fight for the money,” he said.

Boda boda riders in the area confirmed the account, stating that they witnessed the group receive the money.

“The buses arrived, dropped them and left. As they were alighting, some people were giving them money as we watched. When I saw the situation was getting out of hand, I left,” said one of the boda boda operators

Another goon highlighted that they were informed on Sunday, March 26, in the evening that they had a well-paying job lined up.

He said they were asked to be on standby in case they were called upon to execute as ordered by their bosses.

“I was told on Sunday evening that I should be alert because there was a job planned for us, and we would be paid well,” he said.

According to reports, the goons were sponsored by prominent Kenya Kwanza leaders to get back at Uhuru, who they have accused of funding Azimio protests.

During the raid over 1400 heads of Dorper sheep were stolen and thousands of trees were destroyed.

