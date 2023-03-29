Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Renowned musician, Faustin Munishi, has pleaded with Azimio La Umoja Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, to halt his demonstrations and instead use the right channels to air his grievances.

Speaking on Wednesday, Munishi said everyone in the world knows that Raila Odinga lost the August 9, 2022, election to President William Ruto, who was declared the winner of the hotly contested election.

The celebrated musician further called on Raila to shelve his push for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open its servers since he knows very well he was beaten by Ruto.

“Mtambue raisi Ruto. Itambue serikali Yake halafu uipinge kwa hoja za msingi sio kwa hoja za kusema wafungue server wakati maneno ya server mlishapeleka mahakamani na ukashindwa,” the musician said.

Raila has been holding demos in the country every Monday and Thursday over what he termed as electoral injustice and high cost of living.

