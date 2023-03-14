Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Renowned Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has also rubbished calls for President William Ruto to have a sit down with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Leaders, led by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, have appealed to Ruto not to listen to the hardliners surrounding him and look for Raila for a handshake before the country plunges into chaos through Baba’s mass action.

“No one wants a handshake/Nusu mkate but we must acknowledge all leaders. You must be able to hear what are their legitimate concerns.

“In very tough times even from the time of President Moi, decisions have been made that are bigger than an individual.

“This is our country, all of us and everyone must be made to feel as Kenyan as the other person.

“The politics of exclusion are not the politics of Kenya Kwanza,” Sakaja said.

But in a tweet on Monday, the Lawyer appeared to suggest that there is nothing for the two to discuss to warrant a dialogue.

“I really don’t get those calling for dialogue between President Williams Ruto and Hon Raila Odinga. What will they talk about…the weather? Arsenal winning the Premier League? A young lady using the “F” word against Jakakimba? Or DJ Fatxo and his 3rd-rate Kampala-trained lawyer?” the lawyer posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST