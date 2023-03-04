Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – In what may be seen as a religious revolution, Muslims are up in arms against President William Ruto over what they termed as discrimination against Islam.

This follows Ruto’s continued dalliance with churches, especially evangelical ones, where he has made them a central cog in his administration.

Ruto has been moving around the country, holding prayer meetings and has even established a church at State House; something that has not gone down well with Muslims.

The President is yet to hold a single prayer service with Muslims or another religious faith, and that’s why Muslims are bitter with him.

According to the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya, Ruto’s government is favoring churches and excluding other religious groupings contrary to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 which states that Kenya is a secular state.

Muslims have now asked for Raila Odinga’s intervention to help stop Ruto from discriminating against them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST