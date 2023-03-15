Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Religious leaders have cried out to Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, not to go ahead with his planned revolution to remove President William Ruto this coming Monday.

Addressing a political rally in Siaya County yesterday, Raila revealed that religious leaders had appealed to him to postpone the protest, a move that he stated the coalition would not accept.

“A group of the clergy through the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) have appealed to me.”

“I want to tell them in response that when Azimio came to the conclusion that we need to have a protest, it was after our ultimatum was ignored,” Odinga stated.

This comes even as Raila has declared Monday, March 20, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in the mass action.

According to the Azimio leader, the holiday would allow Azimio supporters who would normally go to work to join the protests.

“We do not want any kind of violence or bloodshed.”

“It is going to be peaceful.”

“We are only doing this because it is the only alternative that we have.”

“In the name of Azimio one Kenya Alliance, we declare that Monday, March 20 will be a public holiday,” Raila stated.The Kenyan DAILY POST