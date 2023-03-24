Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are getting a divorce after over a decade of marriage.

The Hollywood actress and the top talent agent got married on March 26, 2011, and they welcomed their first and only child together—son Tennessee James Toth—in September 2012.

On Friday, March 24, just 2 days to their 12th wedding anniversary, they announced via Instagram that they are getting a divorce.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”