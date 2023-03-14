Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – More details have emerged after a first wife was filmed attacking her husband’s new wife.

According to online reports, the first wife and the second wife were best friends.

Also, the first wife had reportedly built a great business with her husband for years.

She is said to have helped him with her inheritance from her father and this made the husband’s business to boom.

They built houses and bought properties.

When they became really comfortable, the husband then took his wife’s friend as a second wife.

As a result, the first wife couldn’t hold back on the wedding day when the new wife came to pay her respects according to the custom.

She lunged at her and kept hitting her, despite efforts by others to pull them apart.

Watch the video