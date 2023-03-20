Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen has revealed she was left exhausted having so much sex with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen before ending their on/off 20-year marriage in 2021.

The 48-year-old reality star disclosed this during part two of the three-part fifth-season reunion.

‘[I] always had sex four times a night. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.’

The Pippens are proud parents of 22-year-old son Scottie Jr., 20-year-old son Preston, 17-year-old son Justin, and 14-year-old daughter Sophia.

After Larsa’s NSFW confession, executive producer Andy Cohen told her that her current toyboy Marcus Jordan ‘has really big shoes to fill.’

Recall that the influencer was still technically married to the 57-year-old retired NBA legend when she met the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan through friends at a 2019 LA party, but they began dating last September.

‘I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that [Scottie] played with Michael,’ Pippen (born Younan) clarified.

‘Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.’

Larsa also confirmed that she ‘would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.’

Jordan works as the founder and CEO of The Trophy Room, an online sneaker and sports apparel store named in honor of his famous 60-year-old father.