Monday March 27, 2023 – Blac Chyna has had her ‘demonic’ tattoo removed from her hip as her ‘healing journey’ continues.

The decision to laser off the Baphomet tattoo from her hip that she got in 2021 comes days after she removed her face fillers and implants as part of her decision to go on a healing journey and reinvent herself.

According to Blac Chyna, the start of her “life-changing journey,” which included quitting OnlyFans and reversing her cosmetic procedures, was her discovery of religion. She has also gone back to using her original name Angela White instead of Black Chyna, which gave her popularity and stardom.

The 34-year-old, who was born in Washington, DC, tweeted two videos of her weekend vacation to Clear Out Ink and Henderson, NV on Sunday. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,” Blac – who boasts 21.8M social media followers – said.

Her two children, King Cairo Stevenson, 10, and Dream Renae Kardashian, 6, whom she shares with her ex-fiances Tyga and Rob Kardashian, assisted Chyna with packing the car.

The second video (below) showed her inside Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal in Las Vegas. “Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo,” she captioned the post, “I’m sending all this energy back to the owner.”

In her lengthy caption, she also pointed out Baphomet’s link to the occult and Satanism, while claiming the deity’s goals are to “create and spread chaos, abuse and torment his victims.”

Besides the Baphomet, The Black Hamptons actress also had smaller parts called “Jay” (for YBN Almighty Jay) and “Stevenson” (for Tyga) removed.

The former stripper recently opened up about how getting baptized and finding God again inspired her dramatic physical and mental make-under, which included dissolving her filler, quitting her career with OnlyFans because it was “degrading,” and letting go of her infamous stage name in favor of embracing her birth name.