Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has urged President William Ruto to be ready for cataclysmic consequences should he arrest former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Already, some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders on Tuesday called for the arrest of former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, for organizing Monday’s chaotic mass protests.

“When President William Ruto said everyone is under the law, Odinga and Kenyatta are no exception. They must submit themselves to the whims of our constitution and law,” Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah said and urged Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to put the two behind bars for organizing Monday’s mass protest.

But speaking on Wednesday, Kioni who is a close ally of Uhuru Kenyatta, dared Ruto to arrest the former President, saying he will not know what will hit him.

Kioni said if Ruto goes ahead and arrests Uhuru, real sons of Mau Mau will rise from their camps and teach the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration a lesson that former Freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi taught the colonialists in the 1950s.

“Be ready for the worst if you arrest the former President,” Kioni told Ruto.

