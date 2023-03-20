Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has stated his team will try to win the Laliga title despite losing 2-1 to Barcelona on Sunday, March 19 at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Araujo’s own goal put Real Madrid ahead in the ninth minute of the encounter before Sergi Roberto equalised for the Catalans in the 45th minute.

Then Frank Kessie’s strike gave the hosts the win in the 92nd minute of the game.

Real Madrid are now second place in the Laliga table with 56 points after 26 matches.

They play Real Valladolid next on Sunday, April 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are behind Barca with 12 points but Ancelotti maintained that Real Madrid will fight for the Laliga title till the end of the season.

“Our priority is preparing well for every game,” Madrid’s website, realmadrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“That’s the only way of finishing the season strongly. I come away from this match feeling extremely proud of my team. The performance and the changes the coach made were very good. We’ll fight to the end in every competition, were full of confidence. We’ll fight for Laliga until the end.”