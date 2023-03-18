Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 18, 2023 – Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international was sent on loan to his former club, Inter Milan, last year by Chelsea after failing to impress following his £97m transfer from the Italian club in 2021.

Earlier this week, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Lukaku will return to England and the end of his loan spell.

‘The loan was for one season so on June 30 regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea,’ Marotta told Sky Italia.

‘This has been an unprecedented season. I’m referring of course to the World Cup. The problems we’ve experienced have been experienced by other clubs too and the players who played at the World Cup.

Now, Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly taken an interest in a potential summer move for him.

According to Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti’s side appreciates the abilities of Lukaku when injury-free and would be willing to bring him to the Santiago Bernebau.

The same outlet claims that Madrid see the Belgian as a strong option alongside Karim Benzema, who has mustered just 11 LaLiga goals during the campaign.