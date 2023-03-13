Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Flamboyant Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu alias Cuban Chief Priest is the talk of social media after a Kenyan lady exposed him for allegedly abandoning their child.

A private WhatsApp conversation between the lady and the Lagos-based businessman has emerged.

He denied the pregnancy the moment she broke the news to him and denied ever meeting her.

He claimed she is a stranger to him and asked her to delete his number.

Check out the conversation.

The businessman lives an extravagant lifestyle and is very popular in the Nigerian showbiz scene.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.