Monday, March 13, 2023 – The internet has erupted after a young Kenyan lady got married to an elderly mzungu in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

The wedding was hosted on the outskirts of Nairobi and the pretty lady could not keep calm as she walked hand in hand with her lover as guests entertained them with songs while dressed in traditional Maasai attires.

However, the elderly man was seen struggling to walk and dance due to old age.

He couldn’t keep up with the lady’s pace.

The video has since gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.