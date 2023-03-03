Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Ray J has asked a court to dismiss his petition to divorce from wife Princess Love after a recent reconciliation.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer filed legal documents in Los Angeles to end the divorce proceedings, according to an article on Wednesday by TMZ.

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., took to Instagram in January while celebrating his birthday with Princess, 38, in Las Vegas and declared his plans to ‘start fresh’ with her.

‘Had to get my wife back and start fresh. I love my family!!,’ he wrote in an all-caps caption along with a video tour of his hotel suite while singing Happy Birthday to himself.

He also pledged in the caption that he would ‘fight over and over’ for his family and his children’s happiness.

Princess Love and Ray got married in 2016 and have daughter Melody, four, and son Epik, three, together.

Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021 after previously seeking to end their marriage in September 2020.

Princess first filed for divorce in May 2020 shortly after they got in a huge fight in Las Vegas.

Ray J released his debut album Everything You Want in 1997, but he became a household name a decade later when a sex tape he made with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 42, was made public.

He has also released the studio albums This Ain’t a Game in 2001, Raydiation in 2005, and All I Feel in 2008.

Ray J also has starred in TV shows such as Love & Hip-Hop and Celebrity Big Brother and movies including Sharknado 3 and Slasher Party.