Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – American rapper, Sukihana has taken to Twitter to share video of her flashing her boobs at fans during a recent club performance.

She shared the video with the caption “Grinch is my favorite song childddd”.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views on Twitter and so many retweets.

Watch below

Grinch is my favorite song childddd pic.twitter.com/TZV3TzSYgB — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) March 12, 2023