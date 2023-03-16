Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Iggy Azalea has blasted broke critics of her OnlyFans account after some said her content wasn’t raunchy enough to justify the $25-per-month subscription fee.

Addressing a fan on Twitter, the 32-year-old said she does pose nude on the platform, but that subscribers need to pay a lot more than the $25 entry fee to see it.

‘Iggy, baby, please show more on your OnlyFans,’ the fan tweeted. ‘I’m tired of people complaining about your platform.’

The Fancy rapper responded: ‘Anyone saying that is broke and hasn’t unlocked the paid content because I pose nude.’

‘It’s $25 entry, not $25 for full access. They thought wrong,’ she added, before tweeting out a photo of herself baring her famous derrière in lingerie.

Iggy is currently one of Australia’s wealthiest music artists after selling her entire music catalogue for an eight-figure sum to a private equity firm.

She’s also rumoured to be earning millions from her OnlyFans account, but is yet to reveal her exact income from the site.

To see Iggy topless, subscribers need to cough up a lot more cash to unlock exclusive pay-per-view messages in their DMs. They can also pay an extra $250 for a ‘VIP subscription’ which gets them access to extra content that regulars subscribers can’t get.