Thursday March 30, 2023 – The mother of rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old diffrently-abled son has filed a lawsuit after their son fell five stories from a window of their Jersey City building earlier this month, leaving him seriously injured.

Alexis Adams claims building management was negligent and careless and did not install size guards on windows, causing her son, Zohar Dillard, to fall out onto the pavement below, according to court documents filed by Steven P. Haddad, of the Haddad law firm.

Zohar, who was diagnosed with autism and a brain condition, suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs. Zohar remained in intensive care as of Wednesday, March 29, Haddad tells Daily Voice.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, March 27 in Hudson County Superior Court. Adams is seeking unspecified compensation to pay for the treatment of his injuries.

Defendants include Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado, various John and Jane Does, a construction company, a window installation company, and more.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”