Wednesday March 22, 2023 – American rapper, Doja Cat has confirmed that she recently underwent breast reduction and liposuction surgery.
The 27-year-old took to Twitter to share the news, revealing her new bra size and updating fans on her recover.
Doja Cat tweeted: ‘Got my t**ties done and my clit bedazzled’
The artist then explained that she’s ‘4 days into recovery’ and went into detail about her liposuction surgery.
She explained: ‘feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but I’m healing really fast.’
The hitmaker commanded attention in new photos, which showed her flaunting her cleavage in a plunging sheer black top from IAMGIA.
