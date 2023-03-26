Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 26, 2023 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s brutal gym attack has left his 7-year-old daughter feeling “embarrassed,” the girl’s mother has claimed.

Sara Molina, who shares 7-year-old Saraiyah with the rapper, told TMZ that her ex’s ongoing antics have left the mom-and-daughter duo cringing.

The ex-con, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday after he was pummeled by “three or four thugs” in an LA Fitness bathroom in Florida.

According to Molina, she’s disappointed that their child will eventually see what her dad has been up to.

She told the outlet it was “reckless” of the 26-year-old “GOOBA” performer not to have security with him, especially after he was thrown out of the World Baseball Classic last week.

His ongoing feud with several other rappers has left Molina “concerned” over their daughter’s safety, she told the outlet.

What’s more, she claims the rapper hasn’t reached out to Saraiyah since late last year.

The “Fefe” performer also has a 3-year-old daughter, Briella, with a woman named Layna, who claimed for some time that he had neglected to meet Briella or pay child support.

However, Tekashi reportedly met his little girl for the first time in April 2020, shortly after he was released from prison for racketeering and other charges.

Following Tuesday’s beatdown, it’s reported that the rapper has no plans to beef up his security or flee Florida.