Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Disgraced rally Star Maxine Wahome, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend Assad Khan, has been released on a Ksh 2 million bond with one surety of the same amount

Trial Judge, Justice Mutende said that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient reasons for the denial of bond and or bail.

Justice Mutende further directed Maxine to deposit her passport in court and not to travel out of the country without the court’s permission.

“The prosecution did not advance any compelling reasons to warrant the court to deny her bond,” ruled Justice Mutende.

Her lawyer, Philip Murgor told the judge that upon release from prison custody, Maxine will reside with her parents.

Maxine, 27, was arrested and charged on March 7, 2023, with the murder of her boyfriend and veteran rally driver Asad Khan, 50.

In her defense, the budding rally driver, who has since lost lucrative endorsement deals, said that Khan met his death through his self-inflicted injuries and that she survived a very abusive and toxic relationship.

The case will be mentioned on April 19, 2023, to fix a hearing date

The Kenyan DAILY POST.