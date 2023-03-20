Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo have been arrested for trying to storm Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The two lawmakers were among senior Azimio leaders who had led a group of Azimio supporters who were protesting against the high cost of living in the country.

Several protesters were also apprehended from different corners of the capital to contain the brewing unrest.

Police officers have been forced to lob teargas at the protestors in a bid to disperse them.

Heavy unrest was witnessed in parts of Kibera as residents were seen pelting GSU officers with stones, as they responded with lobbying teargas canisters at the rowdy crowd.

All roads leading to State House remain barricaded as from early Monday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST