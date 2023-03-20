Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, March 20, 2023 – Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo have been arrested for trying to storm Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
The two lawmakers were among senior Azimio leaders who had led a group of Azimio supporters who were protesting against the high cost of living in the country.
Several protesters were also apprehended from different corners of the capital to contain the brewing unrest.
Police officers have been forced to lob teargas at the protestors in a bid to disperse them.
Heavy unrest was witnessed in parts of Kibera as residents were seen pelting GSU officers with stones, as they responded with lobbying teargas canisters at the rowdy crowd.
All roads leading to State House remain barricaded as from early Monday morning.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
These are the imbecile baboons!
Castrate it!
Yes, it’s had times all over Kenya and the world at-large.
Of what solution do these imbecile baboon with their vampire fraudster imbecile raila have. It was dinning and having anal sex together with it’s crime mungiki thief fraudster brother: who looted and traded with his family empire of looted Kenya moneys: missing in action Eurobonds, borrowed debts and none payment of Taxes and starting projects to loot in the name commission in his Hades/Abyss mungiki regime powered by the satanic handshake.
These baboons should demonstrate at their homes and residence with their zombies. Let the the normalcy prevail across the nation by citizens who who don’t share their legions of demons. Let these baboons share their possession with their zombies masses as they address their fallacies.
If you were inspecting loots projects at night, things done at night are demonic. You cannot come crying that were not part of it and the hardship you created are the mungiki thief as it was looting and okaying the loots.
Raila, go to your handshake crime thief brother and ask it why it fixed you and leave the Republic of Kenya to move on.
Baboons like you should be put in a ring and let to fight to death and the winner let to have it way and the death given to vultures to feed on. Just as it was in the olden days. Kings went to war and dead there those who lost. Not like the baboon hiding under their zombies as they call demonstration and they appoint their imbecile rats to public offices due to their selfishness.
Chieth baboon go dig you grave and barry yourself on your direct hades/abyss destination by your enslavement to yolks of legions of demons.
Shenzi sana.