Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has sensationally claimed that his life and that of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are in danger.

According to him, President William Ruto’s government is planning to arrest him alongside Babu Owino after the humiliating grilling of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i at the DCI Headquarters on Tuesday.

In an update via Twitter on Wednesday, Ledama alleged that the police are looking for a warrant of arrest before coming for them.

“Where is my friend HE Babu Owino? I understand they are after you and I, they are busy writing statements searching for a count to arrest you and me! Let me hold your brief and tell them I am ready,” Ledama tweeted.

His remarks come a month after Babu claimed that there is a plot to arrest him over the death of former Embakasi returning officer Daniel Musyoka.

Babu, on February 4, claimed that he received a call from the DCI to report to the Embakasi police station.

“A day before the Jacaranda rally, I was called by DCI at Embakasi police station then they informed me that I should go and record a statement about the death of the former returning officer Daniel Musyoka,” said Babu.

The second-term ODM MP further alleged that DCI cars had been patrolling around his home.

“I passed by my home where I stay, I saw two Subarus moving around there but I want to ask Ruto and Rigathi they said very well that they will not use police officers for political reasons, why are they using them?” Babu Owino posed.

