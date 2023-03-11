Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki over his directive into the death of Jeff Mwathi.

This is after Kindiki instructed Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and DCI boss Mohamed Amin to do a thorough investigation into the death of Jeff Mwathi, who is said to have died at the rented house of popular Mugithi artist DJ Fatxo.

“On the matter of the late Jeff Mwathi, have spoken to the DCI Mr Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from the DCI headquarters to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action.

“I thank the DCI for his quick action on this matter. The homicide team from the DCI headquarters is dispassionate, and this will help resolve the claims of collusion at Kasarani Police Station where the matter was reported,” Kindiki stated.

However, venting on Twitter, Ledama stated that it was against the Constitution for CS Kindiki to order the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to look into particular offenses.

“I hate to say this but my friend Kindiki Kithure you are out of order! The constitution bars anyone from directing the inspector of police from investigating any particular offense or offenses. Yours is strictly on policy! Please respect the rule of law! Article 245,” said Ledama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST