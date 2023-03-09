Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to lead Kenyans into demonstrations in the next few days should the Kenya Kwanza government fail to address their concerns.

In a statement yesterday, Raila highlighted how the Kenyan economy was still performing badly, months after Ruto took over power despite promising to turn things around in the first 100 days.

But months into the office, Ruto has done nothing to improve the lives of Kenyans. Instead, he has made it even worse by increasing taxes, prices of basic commodities and his own budget at the expense of hustlers.

Raila has now taken it upon himself to seek answers from Ruto at the State House if he won’t come out to address the high cost of living, insecurity, high taxes as well as poor economy.

“We want answers and if they do not come in the next few days, we will have no option but to lead our supporters into these offices for answers. We will follow these officers anywhere and everywhere for answers and not warnings,” Raila stated.

This comes even as Ruto has already deployed extra security around State House and State Lodges, across the country, in anticipation that Raila might lead Azimio protesters to his residences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST