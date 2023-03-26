Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 26, 2023 – The planned demonstration by Raila Odinga’s Azimio is about to get interesting.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua directed newly appointed Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga to deal ruthlessly with Raila and his supporters during the demos.

Speaking during a tour of Nyanza, Gachagua advised Omanga to put on jeans and rubber shoes and deal with protestors who will destroy properties.

“Siku ya Jumatatu uvae jeans na rubber shoes ndio ule mzee wa mandamano akipanga kuharibu mali ya watu utoe makucha,” said Gachagua.

The DP also described Omanga as a hardworking person who helped the UDA party in Nairobi despite losing.

“Huyu Millicent Omanga alichangia kwa kiasi kikubwa ushindi wa rais wetu kaunti ya Nairobi. Ni msichana ambaye ni mfanyakazi, alikua anatembea usiku na mchana na alitusaidia,” Gachagua added.

Omanga is mandated to provide liaison with the National Assembly and County government.

She is also tasked with responding to issues assigned to the Ministry of Interior.

Gachagua’s directive comes even as the Court has stopped the appointment of all CASs until the case challenging their legality is heard and determined.

