Monday, March 13, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has for the first time acknowledged that the 2022 elections were free and fair.

Speaking at Mombasa during Coast Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates meeting, Raila narrated how former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati bungled the elections after the exercise had been free, fair, and transparent.

According to Raila, IEBC had four different servers ahead of the August 2022 General Election, and Chebukati used one of them to steal his win.

He further revealed that two of the servers were located in Kenya while the other two were in foreign nations.

“We had four servers located in Holland, Venezuela, Anniversary Towers and Industrial Area,” he stated.

In what he termed as his stolen win, Raila revealed that no votes were stolen in voting and tallying centres.

“There was no vote-rigging in any polling station or constituency tallying centres.

“Even in places where we did not have agents, the elections were free and fair. The rigging took place mid-air through the servers,” he remarked.

Raila alleged that it was the Venezuela-located server that was used to manipulate results.

“Even here in Mombasa, Kenya Kwanza got less than 20 per cent and you will be able to see that once the servers are opened,” he told the delegates.

The ODM party leader reiterated his narrative that he won with 8.1 million votes while President William Ruto got 5.9 million votes.

