Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – On Sunday, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Leader Raila Odinga accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of plotting to infiltrate their anti-government demonstrations.

Raila claimed that Gachagua was coordinating a major operation of mayhem against planned Azimio la Umoja protest rallies.

He claimed that the second in command had assembled different arsenals and would dispatch goons to disrupt Azimio la Umoja rallies that are peaceful.

The veteran politician also disclosed that Gachagua was planning to ferry the weapons into the demos using a car branded as an ambulance.

And true to Raila’s words, Gachagua did exactly what he said in a press statement.

After the long day demos, Raila shared a video of a vehicle camouflaged as St Mary’s Ambulance that was used to ferry the weapons.

