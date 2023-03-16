Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Renowned constitutional lawyer and scholar, PLO Lumumba, has described the recent threats by Azimio One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga, and his supporters to lead countrywide demonstrations from next week as an attempt to overthrow the Government, noting that the actions are treasonable.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Lumumba noted that if the demonstrations witnessed in Kisumu on Wednesday were a precursor to Raila and his followers overrunning State House, then their move will infringe on the constitutional right to hold peaceful demonstrations and become anarchy.

“Mass action presupposes and requires leadership not to use demonstration as a basis for creating confusion.”

“It is about doing things that are in accordance with the law and using methods that are recognised,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba said should Odinga and his followers follow through on their threats and breach the State House then all hell will break loose and there will be a bloodbath inside the House on the Hill.

“If there is a march on State House on the 20th and God forbid that the mob succeeds in getting into State House and imagine that someone is shot dead and there is a stampede there will be a blood bath and Kenya will never be the same again.”

“What happens on the 21st?”

“What is the endgame?” he posed.

The outspoken lawyer urged Raila to use existing institutions to hold the current regime accountable and not to use unconstitutional means that may take the country to the dogs.

“Thus far I have not seen a petition made by a member of Azimio or governors of Azimio saying that there is a crisis in the country.”

“It cannot be right that we use the constitution to intimidate Kenyans.”

“It is improper, selfish, undesirable and wrong and it must be condemned without fear,” Lumumba said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST