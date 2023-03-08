Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s close lieutenants has beseeched former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men to return the Sh 15 billion they looted from Treasury, 5 days before the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Appearing before a Parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Controller of Budget, Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, revealed how she was forced to authorise a budget of Sh 15 billion by former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani and Uhuru.

“You can see I was being told that His Excellency was going to be asked to call me anytime but he however did not because of that pressure I was under threat,” she told the parliamentary committee and shared a Whatsapp conversation between her and Yatani.

Reacting to the damning revelations, Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent during the last year’s poll, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, urged Uhuru and his gang of thieves to return the Sh 15 billion they stole from Treasury, 5 days to the August 9th poll.

“KENYA’S MISSING BILLIONS: Uhuru Kenyatta and other TOP THIEVES must return OUR MONEY. As for THE THIEVES of EUROBOND, ARROR & KIMWARER & grabbers of PUBLIC LAND, their time WILL COME…”, Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

