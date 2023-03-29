Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has said the ongoing demos by Azimio One Kenya Alliance are not about the high cost of living.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle TV on Wednesday, Ruto said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, is protesting because he is yet to believe that he lost the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“The riots in Nairobi are not so much about the cost of living. It is so much about election results which are settled. But of course, because cost of living is a pregnant issue, it is an emotive issue, our competitors are trying to take advantage of it but I think the people of Kenya are a lot wiser,” Ruto said.

He said Kenya has the largest democracy in the East African region, describing the elections as the best.

Ruto termed it unfortunate that six months after the elections, his competitors decided to challenge the election results.

“Unfortunately, six months after the election, my competitors decided to pick up and challenge the election. Not in a court of law, not in any jurisdiction but to challenge my election on the streets with demonstrations,” he said.

Ruto, however, acknowledged that the country is facing a crisis of highly-priced commodities.

On how he is managing the challenge of the high cost of living, Ruto said he has registered over five million farmers who have been provided with farm inputs such as fertilisers and seeds.

Ruto said he had also allowed for the importation of food to lower the price of food.

On long-term solutions, the President said the country is investing in irrigation schemes.

He said there are plans to work with the German government to establish irrigation schemes in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST