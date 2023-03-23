Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – An ardent supporter of Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, is now begging Kenyans to help him settle a hospital bill after he was hospitalized on Monday following a police beating.

Nuru Okanga, who is the chairman of Bunge La Mwananchi, a ragtag group that supports Raila Odinga, has been in hospital since Monday and is now begging Kenyans of goodwill to help clear his bill.

Kayole’s hospital records show that Okanga was hospitalized on Monday evening after the end of the Raila Odinga-led mass protest.

Doctors said he had acute malaria forcing him to be admitted to the city hospital.

In his post on Monday, Okanga said police were targeting him during demos that saw the destruction of properties worth millions of shillings.

“Maaskari walikuwa wananilenga, mahali nilikuwa nakimbilia walikuwa wanatupa teargas kwa miguu yangu, walikuwa na lengo ya kunishika (police were targeting me, they were throwing teargas canisters in my direction, they wanted to arest me),”Okanga said.

Okanga is currently detained at Kayole Hospital for failing to clear his hospital bill.

