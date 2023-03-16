Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed that the Opposition wanted to have a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Government but President William Ruto rejected.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator said that the dialogue was to be centred around the three main issues that were pressing the opposition as well as Kenyans.

“We are the ones who wanted to have the conversations.”

“Unfortunately, it is our brothers from the other side who chose to ignore,” he said.

The legislator explained that there is always room for dialogue as there is no situation where people cannot talk.

However, Sifuna insisted that the dialogue depends on what you are talking about.

“There are certain matters we felt are very critical and that the Kenya Kwanza administration would address including the high cost of living and prices of food,” he said.

“We are not doing this for ourselves but for the wananchi who cannot keep up with the high costs,” Sifuna added.

The Senator added that since the Government ignored calls for dialogue, Azimio was left with no option but to express their frustrations through what the constitution has given them.

“Indeed the window for dialogue has closed because we were hoping we would have the conversation about the issues within the time frame we gave,” he said.

Going further, Sifuna explained that Azimio has held peaceful demonstrations but they are still being termed as violent people.

