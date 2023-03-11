Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday evening visited the family of Mama Grace Onyango to offer condolences.

Grace, the first woman MP in Kenya in 1969, passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Odinga described her as a matriarch who made an indelible mark in Kenyan politics.

“She was a woman of many fists and we will give her a befitting send-off,” Odinga said.

Accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and Jeremiah Kioni of the Jubilee party, Odinga spent time speaking with the family at their home in Tom Mboya’s estate.

The family has not yet announced a burial date.

Grace started out as a teacher and later served as the first female Mayor of Kisumu Town from 1965-1969.

She stood firm in parliament and championed the rights of women, earning her remembrance for her no-nonsense demeanor.

In a male-dominated House, Mama Grace Onyango went ahead and subsequently became the first woman to act as Deputy Speaker, a position she held from 1979-1984.

Apart from her political career, Grace was additionally a member of the Luo Council of elders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST