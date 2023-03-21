Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to boycott products of some major companies in Kenya for reportedly going to bed with President William Ruto’s regime.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Raila Odinga urged his supporters to boycott products from KCB, and Safaricom Limited, and also avoid using Mpesa services.

Raila Odinga also urged Kenyans to boycott reading Star Newspaper and all Radio Africa services.

Raila said listed companies have gone to bed with President William Ruto’s regime, which he termed as dictatorial.

“We call for the boycott of Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa media, particularly The Star newspaper, who have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime,” Mr. Odinga said.

On his part, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Raila’s sentiments, stating that the issue against the Star was about unfairness, as he called on the media to be impartial in coverage.

“We respect the media and that is why Raila has expressed his gratitude for the continued coverage. But there are those who think that we don’t have rights.

“We have rights. We call for the media to take fair coverage. We are asking the star to be impartial,” he explained.

