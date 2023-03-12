Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, is expected to lead a mega rally and protest in Mombasa today.

Raila arrived in the coastal town on Saturday evening ahead of the scheduled rally to take place at the famous Caltex Grounds in Likoni.

Addressing the media at Treasury Square on Friday afternoon, Mombasa ODM branch secretary general Geoffrey Busaka confirmed that the rally is on and that they were ready to welcome their party leader.

“I want to confirm to you that our party leader will be here to lead us for a mega economic rally on Sunday,” said Busaka.

Busaka said that the Sunday rally is for all those who feel disenfranchised by the President William Ruto-led regime and feel the need to push for economic reforms in the country.

He reiterated that Mombasa is still an ODM zone as he rallied supporters within the county to turn out in large numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST