Sunday, March 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged President William Ruto not to scold him for organizing weekly mass protests in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during a burial ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila said he was not a child that Ruto could scold him.

“Ruto doesn’t have any authority to lecture me on the demonstrations. I’m not a child that he can scold me as he so wishes, “Raila said.

Assuring that the reasons for the protests are not for self-gain, Raila said in the long run the protests will benefit Kenyans.

The ODM supremo affirmed that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is still going to hold demonstrations on Monday and Thursday next week.

“The demos will benefit Kenyans in the long run. I’m asking every citizen to come out on Mondays and Thursdays to protest against the high cost of living and an oppressive regime,” he said.

Raila said demonstrations will pave way for justice to prevail.

The leader reiterated that he won the August 9, 2022 polls, according to a whistleblower.

The dossier claimed that Raila won by 8.1 million votes (57.53 percent) while Ruto got 5.9 votes (41.66 percent).

“In the same election, Azimio had more governors, MPs and MCAs than the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. How could it be that Azimio had more elected leaders across the cadres, only to lose the presidential seat?” he posed.

Official results released by the IEBC showed that Ruto won with 7.1 million votes against Raila’s 6.9 million.

