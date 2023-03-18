Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition has written to the police in Nairobi to notify them of Monday’s mass action.

The letter dated March 17, 2023, was addressed to the Officer Commanding Station, Central Police Station. Nairobi.

“We notify you that on Monday, March 20, 2023, we will be holding a procession within the Nairobi metropolitan area,” the letter said.

“Kindly provide us with security for the same.”

The letter was signed by Wycliffe Oparanya, the chairman of Azimio Executive Council, who is also ODM Deputy Party Leader.

Azimio has assured everyone that the planned mass action against the Kenya Kwanza Government will be peaceful.

Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has affirmed that all protests by the opposition outfit to denounce Government excesses and non-delivery of campaign promises will not involve acts of lawlessness.

Kalonzo assured the public that their picketing will be conducted in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST