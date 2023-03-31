Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 31, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said they can only meet Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga if the agenda is to discuss his retirement from Kenya’s political space.

Speaking in Mombasa when he flagged off 500 seafarers on Thursday, Gachagua said they have been approached by the international community and the clergy to engage Raila in a dialogue.

“Raila you have been unfair to the people of Kenya, and we want to invite you for a meeting with President William Ruto to discuss your exit from Kenya’s political space,” Gachagua said.

He said Raila has over the years been forcing his way into government through the backdoor.

He said Raila frustrated Kanu’s government of the late President Daniel Moi in 1982 and 1997. He frustrated former late President Mwai Kibaki in 2007 and later former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

“I want to say from Mombasa, there will be no power sharing. Our constitution has no provision for Raila to join the government through the backdoor,” he said.

The DP’s remarks come as Raila Odinga took his third anti-government protest to Mukuru wa Njenga slums on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.