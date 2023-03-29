Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is financing the ongoing Azimio demos in the country.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday, Raila said claims that Uhuru is sponsoring demos are unfounded.

“There have been unfounded allegations that Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta is funding the current protests. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Raila said.

Raila said Uhuru cannot engage in ‘domestic issues,’ despite still being a member of the movement.

“Uhuru is still the chairman of this movement, but he’s restrained himself and has had no time to engage in domestic issues at all, neither has he commented or talked about what is going on in the country,” he said.

Raila further said the mobilisation money to Azimio supporters comes from the political party fund kitty and some from well-wishers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST