Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of starting a class war with the invasion of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s farm and the attack on East Africa Spectre on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Raila claimed Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were behind the invasion in Ruiru and Industrial Area to settle political scores.

“During campaigns, we warned that they were propagating a class war. A class war is being actualised and this is how collapse begins,” he said.

He said Ruto was pitting the poor against the rich to achieve his selfish goals.

Raila further censured the international community for remaining silent over the matter.

“Our international friends are silent when evil is happening. We want them to take a stand,” Raila said.

“We never anticipated a state would hire goons to invade private property,” Raila added.

