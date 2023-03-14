Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has castigated President William Ruto’s administration for “entrenching tribalism in the civil service”.

Speaking during an Azimio rally in Kilifi where he was accompanied by his running mate in last year’s elections, Martha Karua, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila said professionals were being sacrificed on the altar of tribalism because they are perceived to be from tribes that didn’t vote for Ruto.

“We are all stakeholders in one united Kenya and therefore we cannot tolerate people being discriminated against based on ethnicity,” Raila said.

Raila said since Ruto was sworn in as President on September 13, 2022, only members of the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities have been appointed to senior positions in the government.

Raila further said his planned protest in Nairobi on March 20 was unstoppable, adding that the cost of living was beyond many Kenyans.

He asked all Kenyans of goodwill to join the protest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST