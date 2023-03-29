Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has defended his followers who were captured on camera throwing stones at police officers.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday, Raila said the protestors were throwing stones in defence of what he termed as police brutality.

The veteran politician instead fingered the police officers for the chaos witnessed, stating that the men in uniform provoked the peaceful protestors.

Raila accused the police of not only sealing residential houses but also hurling teargas canisters at the peoples’ compounds. These claims prompted them to come out to defend themselves.

“There is offensive and defensive violence. The two are not the same. The police went and sealed the residences. People could not come out. They were throwing tear gas at the people’s compounds. People came out to defend themselves. They wanted to get out and that is why they were throwing stones at the police,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST