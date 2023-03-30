Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blamed President William Ruto for the spate of attacks on private properties that unfolded Monday.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday, Raila alleged that the government-sanctioned goons on Northlands Farm owned by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his firm East Africa Specter, where the property was looted and destroyed.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader mentioned that the violence witnessed on Monday in the country was part of President Ruto’s modus operandi in any quest for change.

“Let there be no confusion here. Violence has been Ruto’s stock in trade against Kenyans whenever Kenyans have sought to change their lot and what happened on Monday is not any different,” Raila stated.

The former premier further said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had a hand in the scenes of violence witnessed in Northlands, Kisumu, Kibra, Mathare, and Spectre Company.

“Despite Azimio supporters bending over to ensure that the protests are conducted strictly within the law, the State, under the direction of Ruto and Gachagua, did everything to ensure the protests degenerate into chaos and lead to death,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.