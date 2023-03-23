Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed a nefarious plot by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of countering the planned Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos on Monday.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, Raila Odinga stated that Gachagua convened a meeting at his residence in Karen where Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Njoro were present.

According to Raila, Gachagua invited several youths to the meeting and instructed them to counter-demonstrators during the upcoming Monday protests.

Raila further claimed that the youth would be given uniforms similar to those won by his supporters under the Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD) attire enabling them to seamlessly infiltrate the movement without being detected.

“We have very authentic information that on Tuesday evening, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua convened a meeting at his residence in Karen and in attendance were Kimani Ichungwah and Ndindi Nyoro. They invited youth from different parts of the country to that meeting.

“That meeting turned out to be a strategy session to plan to counter the demonstrators on Monday. The plan, according to the information we have, is that these youth are going to be given uniforms similar to those of the MDD, our movement. Then they will mix with our youth and accompany them throughout the demonstrations,” stated the former Prime Minister.

Raila further detailed that the youth had been instructed to Kill over 1000 people during the protests, to prompt the arrest and trial of Azimio members of Parliament at the International Criminal Court (ICC)

“They will shoot, stone, knife and aim is to kill over 1000 people and then they are going to make a case that there is a blood bath and they will try to send those who are leaders of Azimio to ICC,” Raila added.

