Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire to his village in Bondo, Siaya County and stop blackmailing President William Ruto’s Government through mass protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kidero said the current mass protests being organized by Raila Odinga will bear a heavy toll on the well-being of all citizens.

“There is material theft which is the computers and the laptops but there is emotional theft by blackmail.”

“This one cannot be reported to a police station and that is what Kenya is being taken through, emotional theft by blackmail,” Kidero said.

He said Raila and his sycophants need to walk their talk on statements made concerning matters on the proper use of Government resources.

“I think there would have been honesty currently if the opposition Members of Parliament who are part of the protests stopped earning salaries from this very Government they don’t recognise,” he said.

In addition, Kidero called ODM visionless saying the party cannot accommodate people who are open-minded.

“Politics in Kenya is dynamic.”

“We are a sovereign state as well as a multiparty democracy,” he said.

