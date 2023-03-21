Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as an ‘economic terrorist’ who is planning to hurt businesses owned by members of the Kikuyu community in Nairobi.

Speaking on Tuesday, the leaders led by Embu County Governor, Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, said Raila’s mass action on Monday destroyed businesses and properties owned by Kikuyus in Nairobi‘s Central Business District.

Ichung’wah said Raila took his mass protest to Nairobi with the sole aim of destroying Mt Kenya businesses in Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, RiverRoad, Nyamakima and Kirinyaga Road.

Mbarire, on her part, said Raila should take his demonstrations to Kisumu city.

During yesterday’s protest in Nairobi’s Central Business District over Sh 2 billion was lost since many businesses had closed for fear of looting by protesters.

